Fendi ends fashion show with tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Fendi ended its fashion show with a tribute to the “disreputable” style of its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

The runway, in Milan, featured models Kaia Gerber, Adwoa Aboah, Bella Hadid and sister Gigi, who closed the show in a sheer yellow dress.

Model Gigi Hadid wears a creation as part of the Fendi women’s Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection (Antonio Calanni/AP)

After the show, which was Lagerfeld’s final Fendi collection, a video opened with the designer sketching in his distinctive fingerless, black glove.

A heartfelt tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, Fendi's Ready to wear and Couture designer for over five decades.Karl, you will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/6P5eYvzk1s — Fendi (@Fendi) February 21, 2019

The pony-tailed fashion guru, who died on Tuesday at the age of 85, was asked whether he could draw himself on his first day at Fendi – he was named creative director of the fashion house in 1965.

He drew a hat, long hair, dark glasses, printed tie, hunting-style jacket, French-style culottes, boots and bag.

“That was my style, disreputable,” he says of his own sketch of himself in 1965.

Lagerfeld was the creative director of Chanel and Fendi.