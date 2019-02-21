Empire actor Jussie Smollett charged with filing false police report

Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with filing a false police report after alleging he had been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack, authorities have said.

Police in Chicago had earlier said the 36-year-old actor was being considered as a suspect in the case and have now confirmed charges have been brought against him.

He has been charged by Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office with disorderly conduct and filing a false police report.

Felony criminal charges have been approved by @CookCountySAO against Jussie Smollett for Disorderly Conduct / Filing a False Police Report. Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest. pic.twitter.com/LvBSYE2kVj — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2019

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said detectives are now looking to arrest Smollett.

If found guilty of the Class 4 felony, Smollett faces a prison sentence of between one to three years, but could also receive probation.

Smollett had alleged he had been attacked by two masked men in downtown Chicago on January 29, telling police his attackers had shouted racist and homophobic abuse and tied a noose around his neck.

Smollett, who is black and came out as gay in 2015, made a tearful appearance on Good Morning America this month and said he had been “forever changed” by the alleged attack.

Advertising

He said: “I will never be the man who this didn’t happen to.

“I am forever changed and I don’t subscribe to the idea that everything happens for a reason, but I do subscribe to the idea that we have the right and responsibility to make something meaningful out of the things that happen to us, good and bad.”

Asked what message he wanted to send by speaking about the attack, he replied: “I want young people, young members of the LGTBQ community, young black children, to know how strong they are, to know the power they hold in their little pinky.”

Smollett has starred in Fox’s musical drama Empire since 2015. He plays Jamal, the gay son of a music mogul, played by Terrence Howard.