Calvin Harris announced as headline act at Creamfields festival

Calvin Harris has been announced as one of the headline acts at Creamfields music festival.

The Scottish DJ, fresh off his two Brit Award wins on Wednesday, was revealed as a performer on the Arc Stage on Saturday August 24.

He joins previously announced acts including The Chemical Brothers, Swedish House Mafia and Deadmau5 at the dance music festival in Daresbury, Cheshire.

Harris, 35, was born in Dumfries, Scotland, and started his career as a DJ in his bedroom while still a teenager.

After being spotted on social media website MySpace, Harris signed a record deal with Sony BMG in 2006.

In the years since he has become one of the most successful DJs on the planet, collaborating with the likes of Rihanna, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

On Wednesday he picked up his first Brit Awards, winning British producer of the year and British single for One Kiss, his track with Dua Lipa.

Creamfields takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, Thursday August 22 to Sunday August 25.