Brit Awards audience falls to just over four million

The Brit Awards pulled in just over four million viewers – a drop from last year.

Comedian Jack Whitehall was back hosting the bash, which featured performances from The 1975, Jorja Smith and Little Mix and a show finale from Pink.

What an intro! ? @jackwhitehall really took one for the team when he agreed to do this VT for The #BRITs… https://t.co/45gQAQx3hY via @GIPHY pic.twitter.com/hjjyeNpfyw — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 21, 2019

Wednesday night’s music awards ceremony attracted 4.1 million viewers, peaking at 4.8 million, ITV said, and was the most-viewed TV show in its almost two-and-a-half-hour slot.

But it was down on the 4.5 million viewers and peak of 5.5 million who tuned in to the 2018 event.

The #BRITs 2019 will go down in history ? pic.twitter.com/wkoRjGdAf3 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 21, 2019

ITV said the Brit Awards attracted the biggest overnight audience of 16 to 34-year-olds of the year so far, with one million and a 42% share.

In 2016, when an emotional Adele dominated the event, 5.8 million viewers tuned in, peaking at 6.5 million.