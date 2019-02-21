Advertising
Brit Awards audience falls to just over four million
In 2016, when an emotional Adele dominated the event, 5.8 million viewers tuned in.
The Brit Awards pulled in just over four million viewers – a drop from last year.
Comedian Jack Whitehall was back hosting the bash, which featured performances from The 1975, Jorja Smith and Little Mix and a show finale from Pink.
Wednesday night’s music awards ceremony attracted 4.1 million viewers, peaking at 4.8 million, ITV said, and was the most-viewed TV show in its almost two-and-a-half-hour slot.
But it was down on the 4.5 million viewers and peak of 5.5 million who tuned in to the 2018 event.
ITV said the Brit Awards attracted the biggest overnight audience of 16 to 34-year-olds of the year so far, with one million and a 42% share.
In 2016, when an emotional Adele dominated the event, 5.8 million viewers tuned in, peaking at 6.5 million.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.