Abigail Spencer left stranded after Meghan’s baby shower

Abigail Spencer has been left stranded in New Jersey after the Duchess Of Sussex’s baby shower.

Meghan was in New York City to celebrate her impending birth with a selection of A-list friends including close friend and fellow actress Spencer.

But Spencer was stranded as she tried to fly out from Newark Liberty International Airport.

She took to Twitter to vent her fury at United Airlines, having been first held up in the airport, then grounded on the plane.

Boo @united … delayed the flight for 6 hours, got us all to the board the plane; we wait another hour then cancel our flight not because of weather but because you are short staffed & didn’t plan? — Abigail Spencer (@abigailspencer) February 21, 2019

She wrote: "Boo @united … delayed the flight for 6 hours, got us all to the board the plane; we wait another hour then cancel our flight not because of weather but because you are short staffed & didn't plan?"

Things got worse for the actress, who posted an Instagram story of her dancing to pass the time, as even when the plane turned up there was no progress.

Then have us run to another plane that hasn’t left yet to have us reticket, board again only to hear now that the pilot on this flight might time out too? Really bad @united — Abigail Spencer (@abigailspencer) February 21, 2019

Two hours after her first post she wrote: "Still haven't left @united been sitting on plane for an hour. no one is telling us anything."

Meghan and Spencer starred together in Suits after meeting at an audition, and Spencer contributed to Meghan’s lifestyle blog.