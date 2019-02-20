Tom Walker will ‘get right on it’ if he wins at Brit Awards

Brit Awards nominee Tom Walker has said he will get “right on it” if he picks up a prize at the ceremony.

The singer has been nominated for best single for his hit track Leave A Light On and for best breakthrough act in 2018.

Speaking on the red carpet at the 39th Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Walker said he would not hold back if he clinched an award.

Walker, 27, said he has made sure he has the day off following the ceremony and celebrations.

He also said he does not tire of performing his breakthrough track Leave A Light On and is proud of the song that launched his career.

Asked how he was going to be celebrating, he replied: “By getting bang on it, mate.

“We are going to have a couple of beers afterwards. It’s the first day in ages where I’ve been drinking and had the next day off.”

#BRITs British Breakthrough nominee @IamTomWalker just hit the Red Carpet! Good luck Tom! pic.twitter.com/PxOJtP2P9L — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 20, 2019

Walker added he loved hearing and performing his breakthrough hit Leave A Light On.

He said: “It’s really amazing playing it at shows. I absolutely adore playing it at shows.

“Obviously, playing it at 5am on a radio station for the 400th time, nah. It’s good though.

“That song has brought us all round the world before releasing an album and it’s been a wicked journey.

“I’m happy to go out and sing it as many times as possible.”

Hugh Jackman, who is set to open the awards ceremony, was also the first to arrive on the red carpet.

He joked he would be in bed by 9.30pm following his early performance of a number from The Greatest Showman.

The star also told the BBC music awards were not his “day job” and he would not be surprised if he was never invited back.