Tom Walker thanks grandmother as he picks up British breakthrough act prize

Tom Walker thanked his grandmother as he claimed the prize for British breakthrough act at the Brit Awards – despite not having released an album.

The singer, who had a hit track with Leave A Light On, earlier said he would be getting “right on it” if he took home a gong.

The 27-year-old hailed the influence of his team and his friends before addressing his grandmother.

The Scotland-born Manchester-raised vocalist said: “Thank you so much. To my management team, absolute legends.

“To everybody up in Scotland, to my gran who is watching somewhere on telly: yes, gran, here we are.

“This is an absolute honour and a privilege.”

Earlier, Walker was asked on the red carpet how he would celebrate if he won.

He replied: “By getting bang on it, mate. We are going to have a couple of beers afterwards.

“It’s the first day in ages where I’ve been drinking and had the next day off.”

Tom Walker took home the prize for British breakthrough act (Ian West/PA)

Earlier, George Ezra picked up the first prize – for best British male solo artist.

Paloma Faith and Daniel Sturridge presented the award to Ezra, who enjoyed success in 2018 with his album Staying At Tamara’s.

Ezra said: “This is an incredible honour and I thank you very, very much. There’s not a day goes by where I don’t consider myself very lucky.

George Ezra was the first to claim a prize at the event (Ian West/PA)

“To everybody that I get to work alongside, thank you for all your hard work. And to everyone at home.

“It means the world from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much.”

Jorja Smith was then named best British female solo artist, continuing a rapid rise in the music industry off the back off her first album, Lost And Found.

The British group award went to Manchester pop rock four-piece The 1975, who reached number one with their album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

Those wins came after Hugh Jackman opened the evening with a show-stopping rendition of the title track from The Greatest Showman.

The Hollywood star, 50, took to the stage as PT Barnum, his character in the successful musical film.

Alongside dozens of dancers dressed in top hats and tails, Jackman performed The Greatest Show against a backdrop of glittering curtains and fireballs.

Jack Whitehall started the ceremony in his usual manner, taking aim at the failed luxury music event Fyre Festival, which was the subject of a Netflix documentary.

He then made an appearance during Jackman’s opening performance atop a platform, clapping his hands before introducing the star as “Australia’s answer to Bradley Walsh”.

The British comedian, 30, was invited to return as host after winning praise in 2018 for making comic digs at an array of celebrities.