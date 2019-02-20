The 1975’s Matty Healy takes aim at misogyny in the music industry during Brits

The lead singer of The 1975 took aim at misogyny in the music industry as his band accepted the gong for best British group at the Brit Awards for a second time.

Appearing on stage, Matty Healy, 29, quoted from a friend of the band, music journalist Laura Snapes, asking viewers to “really, really think about” her words.

Speaking for the band, Healy said: “I just want you to listen to me for one sec. I just thought you should all really, really think about it.

“A friend of ours, Laura Snapes, said this: In music male misogyny acts are examined for nuance and defended as traits of difficult artists, and those who [criticise] them as hysterical people who don’t understand art.”

His group’s most recent album, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, explored love in the digital age, misogyny and friendship.

The Mancunian band have released three records and previously won the award for British group in 2017 with the release of their second album I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It.