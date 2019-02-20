Serena Williams and Barbra Streisand among best picture presenters at Oscars

Serena Williams and Barbra Streisand are among the stars who will present the nominees for best picture at the Oscars.

They will be joined by actors Mike Myers, Dana Carvey and Diego Luna, actress Amandla Stenberg, singer and actress Queen Latifah, Congressman John Lewis, chef Jose Andres, musician Tom Morello and comic Trevor Noah.

Eight films are in the running for the biggest award of the night – A Star Is Born, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Roma and Vice.

Show producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss said: “Movies connect us all. They move us and they create moments and memories that unite us.

“We are thrilled to assemble this well-known array of film lovers to introduce and share their reflections on the best picture-nominated movies.”

The Oscars will not have a host this year but more than 40 presenters have been announced to take part in the ceremony including Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, Michael B Jordan and Dame Helen Mirren.

Roma and The Favourite are tied for the most nominations at the ceremony, with 10 each.

The Oscars will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.