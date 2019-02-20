Pink closes Brit Awards with defiant performance

Pink gave a show-stopping performance at the Brit Awards, ending with her fists raised in defiance.

The singer was recognised with the prize for outstanding contribution to music, following in the footsteps of artists such as David Bowie and The Beatles.

She rounded off the show with an elaborate performance, which ended with dancers offering a raised fist – a gesture that became synonymous with the Black Power movement and symbol of resistance.

The American star said she had risen from busking on the street to preparing to play Wembley Stadium.

She said it was an honour be elevated to being a musical peer of those who have won the prize, including Fleetwood Mac and Sir Elton John.

Pink closed the 39th Brit Awards by being lowered from the roof of the O2 Arena in a huge red-feathered dress.

And THAT'S why she's our #BRITs Outstanding Contribution winner – @Pink always brings her A game ? What a way to end the show! pic.twitter.com/RU4aAYqxHW — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 20, 2019

The stage was crowded with scores of dancers in a show lit by continual fireworks, which ended with young performers holding their fists raised in the air.

Pink, the first international artist to win the award, said: “Thank you so much for having me. It’s been 16 years since I was at the Brits.

“To be considered in the same category as David Bowie, The Beatles, Sir Elton, Sir Paul, Eurythmics, Fleetwood Mac …

“The fans have always had my back. It’s been an amazing journey, from busking on the street, to playing Dingwalls, to playing Wembley Stadium, it’s so exciting.”

She added: “Why I’m so successful is by surrounding myself with people who are better than me.”

After the speech, Pink made her way singing from backstage, eventually appearing from the roof of he O2 Arena.