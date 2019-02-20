Naga Munchetty tells viewers after slip of the tongue: I do not microwave pets

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty had a fit of giggles when she accidentally told viewers she “microwaved” pets.

The TV host was introducing a segment on technology which could allow employers to insert microchips into the arms of their staff when she made the slip of the tongue.

Dan Walker took over from his co-host as Munchetty put her head in her hands.

“We love our pets, we microwave them… microchip them!” she corrected.

In case there was any doubt… I do love my pets and have never microwaved any of them… ??? https://t.co/BmytN4PcEZ — Naga Munchetty (@BBCNaga) February 20, 2019

“Do you want me to carry on?” Walker asked.

“We do not microwave pets on Breakfast, just to clarify! Shall I continue?” he asked.

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Munchetty later tweeted: “In case there was any doubt… I do love my pets and have never microwaved any of them.”

Walker added: “We do not microwave pets. I think ‘microchip’ was the word Naga was looking for.”

Viewer @lunamcmagic wrote on Twitter: “Ha ha. I nearly choked on my morning cuppa, then seeing you struggle to stop giggling really made my day.”

And @kirstie66617615 wrote: “Was so funny. Good way to start the morning.”