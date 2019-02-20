Music stars welcome number of women up for Brits

Brit Award nominee Anne-Marie has said it is heartening to see so many women up for major awards at the ceremony.

The singer is up for four prizes herself – best female solo artist, best single, best video and best album.

It’s a MASSIVE night for @AnneMarie with too many #BRITs nominations for us to fit into this one tweet but we have room to say she’s looking ?STUNNING? on the Red Carpet!!! pic.twitter.com/loPYnnCiw8 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 20, 2019

“The more and more women that are recognised in the awards the better,” she said.

“I think we work really hard, I mean men do too, I’m not putting them down.

“It’s always good to be recognised.”

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall said it is important for female artists to support each other.

Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix (Ian West/PA)

“You are always stronger when you bring each other up,” she said.

“That’s always been our sort of vibe.”

She added: “I think, now more than ever, women are really coming forward in the music industry.

“Like Dua Lipa, Jess Glynne, Anne-Marie. It is the time when loads of female artists are really becoming massive, which is amazing.”