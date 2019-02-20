Love Island star turns heads in skimpy dress at Brit Awards

Love Island’s Montana Brown turned heads when she arrived at the Brits in a dress that left little to the imagination.

The reality TV star, 23, was among the first to arrive at the ceremony in London, drawing plenty of attention as she walked the red carpet in her skimpy attire.

Montana Brown (Ian West/PA)

The nude outfit featured a tight leotard covered with a small, completely sheer skirt and sheer sleeves.

Brown teamed the racy number with strappy shoes.

Montana Brown wore a racy number to the Brits (Ian West/PA)

The Brits are taking place at the O2 Arena in London.