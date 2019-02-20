Menu

Love Island star turns heads in skimpy dress at Brit Awards

Showbiz | Published:

Reality TV Montana Brown wore a risque nude outfit to the awards ceremony.

Montana Brown on the red carpet at the Brits

Love Island’s Montana Brown turned heads when she arrived at the Brits in a dress that left little to the imagination.

The reality TV star, 23, was among the first to arrive at the ceremony in London, drawing plenty of attention as she walked the red carpet in her skimpy attire.

Montana Brown at the Brit Awards 2019
Montana Brown (Ian West/PA)

The nude outfit featured a tight leotard covered with a small, completely sheer skirt and sheer sleeves.

Brown teamed the racy number with strappy shoes.

Montana Brown at the Brits
Montana Brown wore a racy number to the Brits (Ian West/PA)

The Brits are taking place at the O2 Arena in London.

