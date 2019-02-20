Menu

Karl Lagerfeld made his cat Choupette a social media sensation

Showbiz | Published:

The designer once described his pet as the most famous cat in the world.

Karl Lagerfeld in Edinburgh

Karl Lagerfeld was a revered and influential fashion designer before his death at the age of 85, but he was also a devoted cat owner.

His pet Choupette, seven, travelled around the world with him and became famous in her own right, with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

After Lagerfeld’s death, a post on Chopuette’s Twitter page said: “May Daddy @KarlLagerfeld’s memory live on forever through his work and may we never forget the creative genius who now sits in heaven beside Mommy Coco Chanel.”

Lagerfeld previously told US magazine People that he got the cat after he was asked to take care of her for a friend.

He said: “A friend of mine got Choupette when she was only three months old and she had to travel and asked if I could take her in my house and take care of her.

“And then when she came back two weeks later I said ‘I am sorry Choupette will stay’.”

A few months later he declared her “the most famous cat in the world” and reportedly hired her a bodyguard, personal chef and two maids who tend to her every need.

View this post on Instagram

TO MY DAHHHLINGS FOR MY BIRTHDAY At the wise age of 7, I would like to impart some wisdom on you humans: ————————————————————————- – I may be “7” but I don’t look a day over 5. – Since age is just a number, I think Daddy @karllagerfeld should finally start being honest about his. ? -My maids still pamper my every need just like they did when I was a kitten. -My first “Daddy” was @baptiste.giabiconi and my cold heart still melts for him like my own Daddy @karllagerfeld. – My hobbies include but are not limited to: sun bathing, pawing at the latest @chanelofficial collections, eating caviar, catnapping on Daddy’s sketches at completely inappropriate times, and stalking @evachen212, @stassischroeder from @pumprules, @therealgracecoddington, @laurabrown99, @lindaandwinks, @ttomasihill, @jxxsy, and @chrissyteigen on Instagram. Dear (fashion) god, please make me as cool as these humans one day. – The private jet I fly on is Daddy’s and not mine contrary to what you’ve read in Page 6. – I started my social media career before “influencers” were a thing. Please refrain from using this term with moi. – My annual salary and net worth are none of your business unless it’s @forbes calling to put me on their next cover. Move over @kyliejenner! – This account was not started by Daddy’s team and was instead created by @choupettesocialgirl in 2012. Please stop DMing moi for free @chanelofficial handbags. I can’t hook you up. – I am not the feline actress in the latest @swiffer commercial for all of you who keep asking. – My eyes are naturally blue and no I don’t wear color contacts. That’s animal cruelty. – Stop trying to slide into my Dm’s and ask if I’ll date your cat. This isn’t @tinder and that’s just weird. – Paparazzi are constantly hounding (unintentional dog pun..yuck!) me for photos. Case in point this candid. – My dream job besides becoming the next @lindaevangelista is to write a satyrical fashion commentary series for @vogue, @elleusa, or @harpersbazaarus. Holler at your girl! ? -I wouldn’t be here today if you all weren’t so obsessed with me. So… MERCI to all my dahhhlings and let’s keep this party going! ?

A post shared by Choupette Lagerfeld (@choupettesdiary) on

Lagerfeld even designed fashion collections for her, the most recent called Choupette in Love in 2015.

The description on his website said: “Choupette is once again the star of a capsule collection this winter.

“Named Choupette in Love, the capsule features Karl’s favourite feline with her new boyfriend, Bad Boy.

“They appear on clutches, bags and other pieces to discover.”

She was also the subject of a 2014 book, Choupette: The Private Life Of A High-Flying Fashion Cat, which detailed how she has her own iPad, and ate next to Lagerfeld at the table from Goyard china.

Choupette has even proved to be a money-maker in her own right, with Lagerfeld telling The Cut in 2015: “She did two jobs and made 3 million euros last year.

“One was for cars in Germany and the other was for a Japanese beauty product. I don’t allow her to do foodstuffs and things like this. She’s too sophisticated for that.”

Since his death it has been reported that the pampered cat could inherit Lagerfeld’s multimillion-pound fortune.

