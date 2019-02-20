Menu

Gemma Atkinson shows off her baby bump at the Brits

Showbiz | Published:

The actress is expecting her first child with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez at the Brits

Gemma Atkinson showed off her baby bump as she enjoyed a night out at the Brits.

The actress – who is expecting her first child with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez – looked radiant in a fitted black dress, which left one shoulder bare.

Gemma Atkinson at the Brits
Gemma Atkinson is expecting a baby with Gorka Marquez (PA)

The former Emmerdale actress revealed her baby news earlier this month by sharing a picture on Instagram of her two dogs.

In the image they were seen wearing placards which read “Guess what… Mum’s pregnant” and “We are going to be big brothers”.

Atkinson wrote: “And what Amazing big brothers they will be,” before adding: “Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already.”

The couple met on Strictly when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez with Alexandra Burke.

Showbiz

