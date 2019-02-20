Advertising
Full list of Brit Awards nominations
Stars including Ariana Grande, Craig David, Arctic Monkeys and Eminem are up for prizes.
Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith and Anne-Marie are among the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards.
Here is a full list of all the nominees:
British male solo artist
Sam Smith
Craig David
Aphex Twin
Giggs
George Ezra
British female solo artist
Florence + The Machine
Jorja Smith
Anne-Marie
Lily Allen
Jess Glynne
British single
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss
George Ezra – Shotgun
Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen – These Days
Dua Lipa – IDGAF
Anne-Marie – 2002
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo
Sigala ft Paloma Faith – Lullaby
Ramz – Barking
Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There
Tom Walker – Leave A Light On
British group
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
The 1975
Little Mix
Years & Years
British breakthrough act
Mabel
IDLES
Ella Mai
Tom Walker
Jorja Smith
British album
Jorja Smith – Lost & Found
The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Florence + The Machine – High As Hope
Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind
George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s
British artist video of the year
Anne-Marie – 2002
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo
Dua Lipa – IDGAF
Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen – Breathe
Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack – Rise
Liam Payne and Rita Ora – For You (50 Shades Free)
Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj – Woman Like Me
Rita Ora – Let You Love Me
Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen – These Days
International male
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International female
Cardi B
Camila Cabello
Christine And The Queens
Ariana Grande
Janelle Monae
International group
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Brockhampton
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
21 Pilots
