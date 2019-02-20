Menu

Full list of Brit Awards nominations

Showbiz | Published:

Stars including Ariana Grande, Craig David, Arctic Monkeys and Eminem are up for prizes.

Brit Awards

Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith and Anne-Marie are among the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards.

Here is a full list of all the nominees:

British male solo artist

Brit Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
George Ezra (Ian West/PA)

Sam Smith
Craig David
Aphex Twin
Giggs
George Ezra

British female solo artist

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Swansea
Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine (Ben Birchall/PA)

Florence + The Machine
Jorja Smith
Anne-Marie
Lily Allen
Jess Glynne

British single

Ellie Goulding Streets of London Fundraiser – London
Clean Bandit (Matt Crossick/PA)

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss
George Ezra – Shotgun
Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen – These Days
Dua Lipa – IDGAF
Anne-Marie – 2002
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo
Sigala ft Paloma Faith – Lullaby
Ramz – Barking
Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There
Tom Walker – Leave A Light On

British group

Mercury Music Prize Shortlist
Arctic Monkeys (Yui Mok/PA)

Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
The 1975
Little Mix
Years & Years

British breakthrough act

Rize Festival 2018
Tom Walker (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Mabel
IDLES
Ella Mai
Tom Walker
Jorja Smith

British album

BBC Radio 1Xtra Live
Jorja Smith (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jorja Smith – Lost & Found
The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Florence + The Machine – High As Hope
Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind
George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

British artist video of the year

The Fashion Awards 2018 – London
Liam Payne (ian West/PA)

Anne-Marie – 2002
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo
Dua Lipa – IDGAF
Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen – Breathe
Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack – Rise
Liam Payne and Rita Ora – For You (50 Shades Free)
Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj – Woman Like Me
Rita Ora – Let You Love Me
Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen – These Days

International male

Drake tribute to fan
Drake (Mike Edgerton/PA)

Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott

International female

Capital FM Summertime Ball 2015 – London
Ariana GrandE (Yui Mok/PA)

Cardi B
Camila Cabello
Christine And The Queens
Ariana Grande
Janelle Monae

International group

Q Awards 2018 – London
Nile Rodgers (Ian West/PA)

The Carters
First Aid Kit
Brockhampton
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
21 Pilots

Showbiz

