First-look image of Helen Hunt in World On Fire released

A first-look snap of Oscar-winner Helen Hunt in the BBC’s major Second World War drama World On Fire has been revealed.

The series is being made by Mammoth Screen, best known for TV hits Poldark and Victoria.

It will follow the first year of the war told through ordinary people drawn from Britain, Poland, France, Germany and the US.

World On Fire’s Jonah Hauer-King playing Harry Chase (Ben Blackall/Mammoth Screen)

Other images from the BBC One drama show Little Women actor Jonah Hauer-King in the lead as Harry Chase and Zofia Wichlacz as Kasia Tomaszeski.

The “epic story” is filmed in Prague, Manchester, London, Paris and Berlin.

Writer Peter Bowker said: “World On Fire tells the hidden human stories within the big historical events we think we know … the stories of the ordinary people who shaped our world.

World On Fire’s Jonah Hauer-King and Zofia Wichlacz (Gareth Gatrell/Mammoth Screen)

“Stories of loyalty and brutality, courage and fear, hopes, stories of love and loss, hopes and dreams forged in extraordinary times.”

Lesley Manville, Sean Bean and Blake Harrison will also star in the seven-part series.