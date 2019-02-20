Fans reckon Jorja Smith just had ‘Adele moment’ at the Brits

Jorja Smith was certainly having an evening to remember at the Brits as she picked up the award for British female solo artist.

But it was her performance at the show – a restrained version of Don’t Watch Me Cry – that really caught the the attention of many watching at home.

That was The #BRITs 2019 British Female winner @JorjaSmith with a beautiful rendition of 'Don't Watch Me Cry' ? Absolutely stunning! Watch LIVE: https://t.co/qj4KiENtGs @youtubemusic pic.twitter.com/03g9xVbppM — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 20, 2019

A lot of viewers people compared it Adele’s performance of Someone Like You at the 2011 Brits, a memorable moment in her rise to global superstardom.

Do you remember when adele sang someone like you with a piano and then became a worldwide superstar?I think we might have just witnessed the same thing with Jorja Smith, stunning! #BRITS2019 #BRITAwards — Liam Wilson (@psychyliam) February 20, 2019

Jorja Smith having her very own Adele ‘Someone Like Me’ moment. Vocals, piano and pure talent. ?? #BRITS2019 — Skinnydip London (@SkinnydipLondon) February 20, 2019

This is an Adele, Someone Like You, Brits 2011 moment. Jorja Smith. #BRITS2019 — Ciara Ahern (@Ciara_Ahern) February 20, 2019

Jorja smith had her Adele Moment #BritAwards — Harriet (@hatty_boo) February 20, 2019

Jorja Smith is absolutely magical. This could be a real ‘Adele @ Brits’ moment for her. Future megastar #Brits2019 — Max Garniss (@maxgarniss) February 20, 2019

Her win proved popular, too.

Jorja Smith beating Jess Glynne to best British female, love that — cal (@BitDownSalvador) February 20, 2019

when jorja won i cried, what a queen #BritAwards2019 — jaz?‍♂️ (@ghostinlucy) February 20, 2019

Imagine LOOKING and SOUNDING like Jorja Smith ? #BRITS — H A N N A H ✨ (@hannahross1x) February 20, 2019

Although there was one person watching on who did not seem quite so pleased.

Fellow nominee Lily Allen posted a lighthearted video of herself looking shocked when Smith’s name was read out.