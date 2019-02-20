Advertising
Fans reckon Jorja Smith just had ‘Adele moment’ at the Brits
Her performance reminded many of Adele singing Someone Like You at the 2011 ceremony.
Jorja Smith was certainly having an evening to remember at the Brits as she picked up the award for British female solo artist.
But it was her performance at the show – a restrained version of Don’t Watch Me Cry – that really caught the the attention of many watching at home.
A lot of viewers people compared it Adele’s performance of Someone Like You at the 2011 Brits, a memorable moment in her rise to global superstardom.
Her win proved popular, too.
Although there was one person watching on who did not seem quite so pleased.
Fellow nominee Lily Allen posted a lighthearted video of herself looking shocked when Smith’s name was read out.
