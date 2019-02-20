Dua Lipa steals the show on Brit Awards red carpet

Dua Lipa made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived at the Brits in a dress with a serious plunge.

The singer looked stunning in the show-stopping outfit, which featured a black lacy bodice clasped together across the midriff to protect her modesty.

The skirt, in a bright fuchsia, was full and flouncy, and fell almost to the floor.

Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)

Dua Lipa was given a run for her money by Maya Jama, who dazzled in a frothy, blush concoction.

The presenter looked stunning with her dark hair pulled back, showing off long, glittering earrings.

Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

Singer Mabel also made a bold choice, wearing a black dress with a train that would not have looked out of place at a wedding.

The frock appeared to be made up of a leotard with a frilly skirt, which draped behind Mabel on the floor.

Mabel in her stunning black dress (Ian West/PA)

Lily Allen looked sophisticated, with her long dark hair parted in the centre and a black dress with a floral pattern.

Lily Allen looked stylish at the Brits (Ian West/PA)

Ashley Roberts brought the sparkle in twinkly black and silver, while Louise Redknapp looked chic in a structured short black dress.

Ashley Roberts (Ian West/PA)

Louise Redknapp (Ian West/PA)

It was not just the ladies commanding attention on the carpet.

Bros stars Matt and Luke Goss looked dapper in their colourful ensembles.

Matt Goss and Luke Goss of Bros (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, designer Daniel Lismore caught plenty of eyes as he walked the carpet in a vibrant orange and red number, with what looked like a huge, red dish on his head.

Daniel Lismore’s unusual Brits outfit (Ian West/PA)

The Brit Awards are being held at the O2 in London.