Double success for The 1975 as band claim album of the year at the Brits

The 1975 paid tribute to the Arctic Monkeys as they claimed their second prize of the night at the Brit Awards in London.

The Mancunian band were named winners of British album of the year at the O2 Arena – the most sought-after gong at the event.

Earlier, they had come out on top in the British group category.

The band scooped their second prize for the critically acclaimed album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, an exploration of love in the digital age.

Frontman Matty Healy looked visibly moved by their win.

He told the audience: “Thank you to everyone, to the Arctic Monkeys for still being such an inspiring and relevant band in 2019. We know how hard that is.

“Thank you to my beautiful girlfriend for letting me write that stuff down.”

Advertising

Pausing to compose himself, he added: “Thank you so much. We love you. Thank you so much, cheers.”

The band then played their track Sincerity Is Scary,as Healy danced on a treadmill wearing a comic knitted hat.

The band have released three records and previously won the award for British group in 2017 with the release of their second album I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It.

Earlier Healy took aim at misogyny in the music industry, asking viewers to “really, really think about” the words of their friend, the music journalist Laura Snapes.

Advertising

The 1975 scored two wins during the ceremony (Ian West/PA)

“A friend of ours, Laura Snapes, said this: In music male misogyny acts are examined for nuance and defended as traits of difficult artists, and those who [criticise] them as hysterical people who don’t understand art.”

George Ezra kicked off the evening by claiming the prize for British male solo artist.

Jorja Smith was then named the British female solo artist, continuing a rapid rise in the music industry off the back off her first album, Lost And Found.

George Ezra was the first to claim a prize at the event (Ian West/PA)

Tom Walker then received the gong for British breakthrough act, following well-received tours supporting George Ezra and Jake Bugg.

The Leave A Light On singer had said earlier on the red carpet that he would be getting “right on it” if he won.

British artist video of the year went to Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj for Woman Like Me.

Scottish DJ Calvin Harris scored two wins – for British single for One Kiss with Dua Lipa and the British producer prize.

Those wins came after Hugh Jackman opened the evening with a show-stopping rendition of the title track from The Greatest Showman.

The Hollywood star, 50, took to the stage as PT Barnum, his character in the successful musical film.

Alongside dozens of dancers dressed in top hats and tails, Jackman performed The Greatest Show against a backdrop of glittering curtains and fireballs.

Jack Whitehall kicked off the ceremony in his usual manner, taking aim at the failed luxury music event Fyre Festival which was the subject of a Netflix documentary.

He then made an appearance during Jackman’s opening performance atop a platform, clapping his hands before introducing the star as “Australia’s answer to Bradley Walsh”.

The British comedian, 30, was invited to return as host after winning praise in 2018 for making comic digs at an array of celebrities.