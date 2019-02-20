Dancer Matthew Morrison offers parenting advice to Meghan

The Greatest Dancer coach Matthew Morrison has offered parenting advice to his compatriot the Duchess of Sussex.

Morrison offered Meghan tips on the best place to take her child, advising she visit a children’s club in Chelsea and the Natural History Museum.

The Broadway star added that the new royal might have been taken aback by homelessness in London.

Speaking on the red carpet of the Brit awards ceremony at the O2 Arena in London, he offered his thoughts for a fellow American parent in the UK.

He said he recommended the Purple Dragon club in Chelsea for the baby, adding: “I think one of the most special things you can do with a young child is the Natural History Museum.”

Morrison refused to be drawn on suggesting names for the unborn royal.

However, he did say that homelessness in London may shock Meghan, saying: “The homeless people. There’s a lot at the moment, it’s very sad.”

Meanwhile, Paloma Faith offered advice on to young singers ahead of the 2019 Brit Awards.

The star said that aspiring singers and musicians have to be flexible in the modern music industry, and adapt to the changes imposed by technology and the market.

Faith has said she struggles to maintain her place in the industry in the same way new artists battle to enter it.

She said: “I feel like resilience is the way to be successful, and it’s a really hard time, I mean for anybody.

“If you keep your finger on the pulse and be flexible with those changes, you will be successful.”

The red carpet was awash with stars speaking of nurturing talent, and Baby Spice Emma Bunton said she was taken under the wing of rocker Lenny Kravitz at her first Brit Awards.

She said: “I remember the first time I was sat with Lenny Kravitz and we ate chicken. We got a takeaway chicken.”