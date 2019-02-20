Menu

Advertising

Brits 2019: Fans blown away by Hugh Jackman’s opening performance

Showbiz | Published:

‘Someone call the cops cos Hugh Jackman killed it.’

Hugh Jackman on stage at the Brit Awards 2019

Hugh Jackman’s performance left fans blown away as he opened the show at the Brit Awards 2019.

The 50-year-old Hollywood star opened the awards ceremony with The Greatest Show, from the wildly popular musical The Greatest Showman.

And fans watching at home were more than happy with what they saw.

Some felt that even though it was the first performance of the night, it would prove to be the evening’s highlight.

Advertising

And others were seriously jealous.

Advertising

Earlier Jackman posted a video of himself making his way to the stage before the show began.

View this post on Instagram

@brits

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News