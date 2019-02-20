Advertising
Brits 2019: Fans blown away by Hugh Jackman’s opening performance
‘Someone call the cops cos Hugh Jackman killed it.’
Hugh Jackman’s performance left fans blown away as he opened the show at the Brit Awards 2019.
The 50-year-old Hollywood star opened the awards ceremony with The Greatest Show, from the wildly popular musical The Greatest Showman.
And fans watching at home were more than happy with what they saw.
Some felt that even though it was the first performance of the night, it would prove to be the evening’s highlight.
And others were seriously jealous.
Earlier Jackman posted a video of himself making his way to the stage before the show began.
