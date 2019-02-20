Brits 2019: Fans blown away by Hugh Jackman’s opening performance

Hugh Jackman’s performance left fans blown away as he opened the show at the Brit Awards 2019.

The 50-year-old Hollywood star opened the awards ceremony with The Greatest Show, from the wildly popular musical The Greatest Showman.

And fans watching at home were more than happy with what they saw.

Hugh Jackman is truly the GREATEST showman in the world. A fantastic performance. #BRITS2019 pic.twitter.com/CmpT70Nxnj — Maila (@_ThisIzMe_) February 20, 2019

HUGH JACKMAN LOOKS SO HAPPY THIS IS MAKING MY LIFE! ? — LUCYΛNDLYDIΛ (@LucyAndLydia) February 20, 2019

Hugh Jackman opening The Brits ? what a treat! Love a bit of the Greatest Showman ? — Casey Batchelor (@CaseyBatchelor) February 20, 2019

Some felt that even though it was the first performance of the night, it would prove to be the evening’s highlight.

Watching Hugh Jackman right now & feel like this is already the highlight of the whole night.. #BRITS2019 — Robbie White (@RobbieJWhiteUK) February 20, 2019

Someone call the cops cos Hugh jackman killed it. Love the music from that film, gives me goosebumps everytime. #BRITS2019 pic.twitter.com/R0dPBlbzGD — david lawton ? (@lawtondavid1) February 20, 2019

And others were seriously jealous.

Anyone else wish they were Hugh Jackman right now! ? — ED JAMES (@edjames_) February 20, 2019

Is there anything Hugh Jackman can’t do? #BritAwards2019 — L I A M P A D D Y (@LiamPaddyy) February 20, 2019

Earlier Jackman posted a video of himself making his way to the stage before the show began.