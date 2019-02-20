Menu

Brit Awards: Full winners’ list

Showbiz | Published:

The awards were held at the O2 in London.

Dua Lipa with her Brit

Calvin Harris and The 1975 have won two prizes each at the Brit Awards, while the likes of Jorja Smith, Little Mix and George Ezra have won other accolades.

Here is a full list of the winners at the Brits 2019:

British male solo artist – George Ezra

George Ezra at the Brits
George Ezra (PA)

British female solo artist – Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith at the Brits
Jorja Smith (PA)

British single – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss

Dua Lipa on stage at the Brit Awards
Dua Lipa on stage at the Brit Awards (PA)

British group – The 1975

The 1975 accept an award at the Brits
The 1975 accept an award (PA)

British breakthrough act – Tom Walker

Tom Walker at the Brits
Tom Walker (PA)

British album of the year – The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

British artist video of the year – Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj – Woman Like Me

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix at the Brits
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix (PA)

International male solo artist – Drake

Drake on stage
Drake (PA)

International female solo artist – Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande at the BBC
Ariana Grande (PA)

International group – The Carters

Jay Z and Beyonce on a red carpet
Jay Z and Beyonce (PA)

British producer of the year – Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris at the Brits
Calvin Harris with his Brits (PA)

Critics’ Choice – Sam Fender

Sam Fender at the Brits
Sam Fender (PA)

Global success – Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran on stage
Ed Sheeran (PA)

Outstanding contribution to music – Pink

Pink at the Brits
Pink (PA)
