Brit Awards: Full winners’ list
The awards were held at the O2 in London.
Calvin Harris and The 1975 have won two prizes each at the Brit Awards, while the likes of Jorja Smith, Little Mix and George Ezra have won other accolades.
Here is a full list of the winners at the Brits 2019:
British male solo artist – George Ezra
British female solo artist – Jorja Smith
British single – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss
British group – The 1975
British breakthrough act – Tom Walker
British album of the year – The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
British artist video of the year – Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj – Woman Like Me
International male solo artist – Drake
International female solo artist – Ariana Grande
International group – The Carters
British producer of the year – Calvin Harris
Critics’ Choice – Sam Fender
Global success – Ed Sheeran
Outstanding contribution to music – Pink
