Beyonce and Jay-Z sneak Meghan Markle into Brit Awards

Showbiz | Published:

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the Duchess of Sussex in the background as the Carters picked up their award.

Beyonce and Jay-Z receive their Brit Award

The Brits are known for surprising celebrity cameos and this year viewers were treated to a glimpse of none other than Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex wasn’t at the ceremony at the O2 Arena but eagle-eyed viewers spotted her in the background when Beyonce and Jay-Z picked up an award.

In a video showing the Carters accepting a gong for best international group, Meghan could be spotted in the form of a very regal looking portrait over their shoulders.

Viewers couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing.

Everyone wanted to know whether the pair actually have the painting up in their home.

But mostly, people just loved it.

As the Brit Awards were being handed out in London on Wednesday, the real Meghan was holding a baby shower in New York, where Amal Clooney was among the famous faces in attendance.

