Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa show the way on Brits red carpet

The annual awards ceremony is taking place at the O2 Arena in London.

Anne-Marie at the Brits

Anne-Marie turned heads as she arrived at the Brits in a short white dress with a huge, frothy wrap.

The singer looked stunning in the eye-catching jacket, which was white like her dress but with shades of pink and purple at the bottom.

Anne-Marie (Ian West/PA)

Many eyes were also on Dua Lipa as she walked the red carpet in a dress with a serious plunge.

The singer dazzled in the show-stopping outfit, which featured a black lacy bodice clasped together across the midriff to protect her modesty.

The skirt, in a bright fuchsia, was full and flouncy, and fell almost to the floor.

Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)

The stylish pair were given a run for their money by Maya Jama, who wore a ruffled, blush concoction.

The presenter’s dark hair was pulled back, showing off long, glittering earrings.

Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

Singer Mabel also made a bold choice, wearing a black dress with a train that would not have looked out of place at a wedding.

The frock appeared to be made up of a leotard with a frilly skirt, which draped behind Mabel on the floor.

Mabel in her stunning black dress (Ian West/PA)

Lily Allen looked sophisticated, with her long dark hair parted in the centre and a black dress with a floral pattern.

Lily Allen looked stylish at the Brits (Ian West/PA)

Ashley Roberts brought the sparkle in twinkly black and silver, while Louise Redknapp looked chic in a structured short black dress.

Ashley Roberts (Ian West/PA)
Louise Redknapp (Ian West/PA)

Jorja Smith chose a short gown that was bursting with colour, while Jess Glynne looked cool in blue-tinged satin.

Jorja Smith on the red carpet (PA)
Jess Glynne (PA)

Natalie Dormer went against the status quo by wearing jeans, teamed with a simple black top and elegant heels.

Natalie Dormer had a more casual look (Ian West/PA)

Little Mix all wore different colours, with Jesy Nelson in delicate lace and Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock all showing off their legs in frocks with thigh-high splits.

Little Mix (Ian West/PA)

It was not just the ladies commanding attention on the carpet.

Bros stars Matt and Luke Goss looked dapper in their colourful ensembles.

Matt Goss and Luke Goss of Bros (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, designer Daniel Lismore drew plenty of attention as he walked the carpet in a vibrant orange and red number, with what looked like a huge, red dish on his head.

Daniel Lismore’s unusual Brits outfit (Ian West/PA)

The Brit Awards are being held at the O2 Arena in London.

