Women overlooked for best director – again

One result from this year’s Oscars has already been decided: the winner of best director is… a man.

No women have been nominated in the category this year.

Among those to be overlooked are two British film-makers: Lynne Ramsay, director of You Were Never Really Here, and Josie Rourke, who directed Mary Queen Of Scots.

Also missing out are American directors Debra Granik (Leave No Trace) and Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

The only woman to win the best director Oscar is Kathryn Bigelow, who triumphed in 2010 with The Hurt Locker.

Bigelow is one of just five women who have ever been nominated in the director category.

The others are Lina Wertmuller (nominated for Seven Beauties in 1977), Jane Campion (The Piano, 1994), Sofia Coppola (Lost In Translation, 2004) and Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird in 2018).

Best director is not the only category in this year’s Oscars where no women have been nominated.

Cinematography and film editing are both all-male line-ups.

Best original score also has no female nominees.

Elsewhere, there is potential to see one of the oldest winners of the best actress award.

Glenn Close, aged 71, is nominated for The Wife.

If she wins, she will be the oldest to receive the award since Jessica Tandy won in 1990 at the age of 80, for Driving Miss Daisy.

Close would also be the third oldest winner of best actress in the history of the Academy Awards.