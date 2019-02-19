Stella McCartney remembers Lagerfeld: ‘You will be very missed’

British fashion designer Stella McCartney and singer Kylie Minogue are among the names who have paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld following his death aged 85.

McCartney posted a message on Instagram alongside a black and white photograph of the Chanel creative director, saying it was “a truly sad day”.

She continued: “To say I knew this gentle man that changed how we all looked at the world, is an honour.

“My heart goes out to his loved ones and to all that felt his delicate and spectacular touch on an industry that is so crowded with characters.

“He held his place high above all and his sharp wit and mind blew us all away.

“A true icon… One that will be missed for many, many years to come and will always be responsible for so much creative genius.

“Thank you Karl for all the beauty and for seeing the world through those iconic glasses that were truly rose-tinted with a vision that was like no other.

“You will be very missed… And always loved x”.

Australian singer Minogue described Lagerfeld as “Unique, masterful, funny and generous” in a post on social media.

Designer Marc Jacobs also shared his sadness, writing on Instagram: “Waking up to a world without Karl. So sad. And strange.

“He was a great inspiration to me, and, undeniably a unique and extraordinary talent. RESPECT. Rest In Peace KL .”

German supermodel Claudia Schiffer described the designer as her “magic dust” and said he “transformed me from a shy German girl into a supermodel”.

In an Instagram post, she added: “He taught me about fashion, style and survival in the fashion business. What Warhol was to art, he was to fashion; he is irreplaceable.

“He is the only person who could make black and white colourful! I will be eternally grateful to him.”

Model Bella Hadid said she was “at a loss for words and so heartbroken by the loss of Karl”.

She posted on Instagram: “His humor, wit , love and passion for fashion will live on forever.

“Thank you for the inspiration that you gave to this world and for all of the hearts that you touched in the process.

“Every time I saw you it felt like the first time & I will miss your hugs so much.

“I feel so lucky to have been in your presence. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family and to all closest to him. I am so sorry. We all love you so much . Rest In Peace KL”.

Her sister Gigi said she was “heartbroken” in a message shared in an Instagram story.

She wrote: “I’m so heartbroken. I almost don’t have words… There will never be another Karl Lagerfeld.

“Every second with you was an honor, joy, and inspiration. I wish I could give you one last hug. I love you Karl. Thank you for everything. Rest In Peace.”

Actress Marion Cotillard wrote on Instagram: “Dear Karl. Dear maestro. Your Being was so vibrante, your profound kindness, your curiosity of the world and humanity touched me so deeply.

“What you have left is Alive, Luminous and Bright. The word Genius suits you perfectly.

“Thank you for the beauty, the humour, the poetry, the authenticity, the excellence, the passion and the love.

“Thank you for giving so much to France. And to Art. I wish you a wonderful and peaceful journey. With all my love. Marion.”

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s creative director for women’s collections, was quoted in a long Instagram post, saying: “I was extremely saddened to hear of Karl Lagerfeld’s passing.

“He was such an emblematic personality, an icon with whom I had the immense good fortune of working early in my career, at Fendi.

“I appreciated his culture, directness and humour and admired his creations for the free and modern vision of fashion he offered women.

“We will miss him terribly and my thoughts especially go out to his teams at Fendi and Chanel.”

American designer Tommy Hilfiger said he would “miss his generosity and the unique sense of humour he brought to our partnership”.

A post on Twitter said: “Karl Lagerfeld continuously pushed boundaries with his unparalleled vision. I will miss his generosity and the unique sense of humor he brought to our partnership. His timeless legacy will never cease to inspire future generations.”

Karl Lagerfeld and Diane Kruger arrive for the closing ceremony during the 60th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France in 2007 (Credit: Anthony Harvey/PA Wire)

David Beckham, Sir Elton John, Lily Allen and actress Diane Kruger also remembered the designer with touching posts on social media.