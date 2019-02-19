Joanna Lumley, Susanna Reid among stars wearing Disney aprons for Red Nose Day

Joanna Lumley said she had “never been on a funnier set” as she took part in a special photoshoot for Red Nose Day.

The Absolutely Fabulous star is one of several celebrities who have been photographed in a limited edition range of aprons designed by Disney to raise funds for Comic Relief.

Susanna Reid, Una Healy, Laura Whitmore, Kimberly Wyatt, Fay Ripley and Kate Garraway are also among those supporting the campaign, which was shot by photographer Greg Williams.

Lumley said: “What a joy it was working with the wonderful Greg Williams for this shoot.

“I’ve never been on a funnier set for such an important cause, I am usually the one trying to make people laugh rather than the other way around so it made a nice change!

“The Disney designs bring back fond childhood memories of the films I used to watch and I’m sure that goes for everyone else taking part.”

Reid agreed that the shoot “was possibly the funniest photoshoot I have ever done”.

“What made it even more brilliant was that it was all for such an amazing cause,” she said.

“My boys and I will certainly be sporting an apron on March 15 and I hope you will join us too!”

The aprons – which feature iconic Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse and Goofy in red noses – are being sold by Homesense, part of the TK Maxx family.

Comic relief CEO Liz Warner said: “It’s fantastic to be able to work together once again on this year’s range with our long-standing partner TK Maxx and their sister brand Homesense.

“It is an honour to have Disney’s exclusive designs for 2019, helping us to raise funds for Red Nose Day.”

A spokesman for TJX Europe, whose brands include Homesense and TK Maxx, said they were “over the moon” to be an official partner of Red Nose Day again.

“We have no doubt that this fantastic range will appeal to all families across the UK who without their generosity, we wouldn’t be able to raise life changing funds for Red Nose Day,” the spokesman said.

A Disney spokesperson said: “It’s great that our much-loved characters will put smiles on people’s faces and help raise vital funds to bring comfort and inspiration to vulnerable children and their families in the UK and further afield.”

The adult apron costs £12.99 and at least £5 from every apron sale goes to Comic Relief, which helps vulnerable children and young people.

The range – which also includes tea towels, water bottles, bags and notebooks, all featuring the Disney characters – is available now from Homesense stores, TK Maxx stores and online at www.tkmaxx.com.

TK Maxx is also selling limited edition Red Nose Day t-shirts featuring the Disney characters.

Red Nose Day 2019 is on March 15.