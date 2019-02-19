Jack Whitehall announces 2019 tour of UK and Ireland

Comedian Jack Whitehall has announced his largest ever arena tour of the UK and Ireland.

The star, 30, will take his brand new Jack Whitehall: Stood Up show on the road in November.

The 26-date tour kicks off at Birmingham Arena on November 16 and further stops include Glasgow, Aberdeen, Nottingham and Brighton, before the show wraps up in Manchester on December 22.

Whitehall will perform three dates at The O2 in London from November 23 to 25.

He said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be going back out on the road.

“There’s no feeling like standing up on stage in front of an arena full of strangers, and still being able to hear your dad heckle you.”

The new dates follow Whitehall’s last two arena tours – Jack Whitehall Gets Around in 2014 and 2017’s Jack Whitehall: At Large.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on February 22 at www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.jackwhitehall.com.