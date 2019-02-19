I wasn’t afraid to stand my ground with Harvey Weinstein, says Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow has said she was not afraid to stand up to Harvey Weinstein.

The Hollywood star, 46, said after one experience he was not “inappropriate” with her “in that way” again.

She has previously alleged the producer suggested they go to a bedroom for massages when she was 22.

Harvey Weinstein was a ‘bully’, Paltrow said (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Paltrow told Variety: “He was a bully. I never had a problem standing up to him. I wasn’t scared of him … We had a lot of fights.

“He was a very difficult boss. It was a fraught relationship.”

The Oscar winner added: “I had one really uncomfortable, weird experience, then he was never inappropriate with me again in that way.”

Paltrow also revealed her Oscar-winning role in Shakespeare In Love inspired husband Brad Falchuk during their wedding ceremony.

“He actually said it’s no coincidence that I played this muse because that’s who I am to him and his perception is that’s who I am in real life,” the actress said.

The Goop founder revealed she plans to retire from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame, when she will be back this year as Pepper Potts, saying she is “a bit old to be in a suit”.

Allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein, which he has denied, triggered an industry-wide reckoning for men accused of improper behaviour.