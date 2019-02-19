Films in the running for the best picture Oscar

There are eight films in the running for the biggest prize at the 91st Oscars.

Here is a look at all of the films hoping to be named best picture.

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

The Oscars will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre on February 24.