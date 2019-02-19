Advertising
Films in the running for the best picture Oscar
Take a look at the trailers for all the films vying for the top prize.
There are eight films in the running for the biggest prize at the 91st Oscars.
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
The Oscars will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre on February 24.
