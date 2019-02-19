Countryfile will reveal plans to reintroduce golden eagles to Wales after an absence of 200 years.

The rare and imposing birds have been persecuted and culled historically, and reduced to small pockets in the UK.

Golden eagles, with their two-metre wingspans, are controversial with farmers, who fear the predators’ ability to snatch new-born lambs.

Golden eagles are controversial with farmers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But in an exclusive film on the BBC, Countryfile will reveal a project to reintroduce the massive birds following successful schemes in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

It is thought the plan could boost tourism in the Snowdonia region where the eagles would be re-introduced, but could be met with opposition by farmers.

Countryfile Winter Diaries presenter Jules Hudson will visit Snowdonia to get reaction to the scheme.

The programme airs today at 9.15am on BBC One Daytime and will then be available on iPlayer.