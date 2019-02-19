Boycie actor urges Theresa May to be more like Del Boy during Brexit

The Only Fools And Horses actor behind Boycie has said Prime Minister Theresa May needs to be more like Del Boy.

John Challis, who played acerbic car salesman Herman Boyce in the hit comedy, has claimed dodgy deal maker Del Boy Trotter could offer lessons to the Prime Minister.

The actor has said that in times of Brexit uncertainty Only Fools And Horses comforting relief from turbulent politics, and remind the British people that “things aren’t so bad”.

Speaking at the premiere of the musical adaptation of the long-running comedy, Challis suggested Mrs May could learn from Del Boy’s plucky persistence in the face of adversity.

The actor thinks the musical, masterminded by Paul Whitehouse, will be a hit with UK audiences stricken with worries and Brexit fatigue.

He told the Press Association: “At the end, it just made you smile and think ‘it’s not so bad’.

“It’s embodied in Del Boy dusting himself off, getting up and having another go. Maybe Theresa May could do with a bit of that spirit.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been urged to take lessons from Del Boy (Steve Parsons/PA)

“People are attracted to that. There’s a certainty about that. Things aren’t so bad, that’s the message, whatever happens we’ll get through.”

The Only Fools And Horses Musical features Whitehouse as Grandad, Tom Bennett as Del Boy and Ryan Hutton as Rodney.

It was initially conceived by series creator John Sullivan, who died in 2011, and was continued by his son Jim with Whitehouse co-writing. Chas Hodges of Chas And Dave provided additional music.

Challis believes the typically British comedy classic will be comforting to audiences in uncertain times.

He said: “There is so much love for it out there, across all the generations, all sorts of people, all walks of life. I can actually hear that on the street.

“People in this day and age, very difficult times, they just want to sit and go and have a good laugh.

John Challis as Boycie, alongside other cast members from the show (PA)

“We don’t have to think too much, just laugh. It’s tapped into that, it’s a very good time to do it, and I think we need it.

“I there’s a lot of worried people out there, a lot of uncertain people, not knowing what the hell is going to happen next. I’m one of them.

“Even if we get a deal, is it going to be the right deal, are we going to pull out of Europe and say to hell with it? I think people want this sort of show because it means so much to them personally.”

Only Fools And Horses The Musical has opened in London at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.