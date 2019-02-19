Ariana Grande ‘crying’ as she matches Beatles chart record in the US

Ariana Grande has said she is “crying” after matching a chart record set by the Beatles more than 50 years ago.

The US pop star is dominating the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in America, with 7 Rings at number one for the fourth week, her new single Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored new in at number two and Thank U, Next rebounding to number three.

She is the first artist to hold the top three spots on the chart simultaneously since the Beatles did it in 1964.

All three songs are from Grande’s newly-released fifth album Thank U, Next – which hit number one in the US and also topped the UK chart last week.

According to Billboard, she is only the second artist to ever achieve that feat.

The Beatles made history when they occupied the entire top five in the Billboard Hot 100 chart in April 1964 with Can’t Buy Me Love, Twist and Shout, She Loves You, I Want To Hold Your Hand and Please Please Me.

Grande, 25, retweeted a post from the Billboard Charts account and said: “i laughed when i saw this bc i thought y’all edited it. thank u from the bottom of my heart. for so many reasons.

“first time since the beatles huh. that’s wild. i thought this was a joke when i saw it i’m not kidding. i love u. so much. always have n will. thank u for everything.”

In another tweet, Grande wrote: “still cant believe this is real fr. thanks for making history with ya girl today. and for making me feel loved. bye crying.”

Last week, Grande scored more chart success in the UK, with Thank U, Next topping the album chart and Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored hitting the number one spot on the singles chart.

She was also the first female artist in UK chart history to replace herself at the top of the chart, having pushed down previous number one track 7 Rings, the Official Charts Company said.