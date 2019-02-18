Walford residents out in force for Dr Legg’s funeral in EastEnders

Walford’s residents have been pictured paying their last respects to Dr Harold Legg.

The character – who first appeared in the BBC soap EastEnders in 1985 – died in emotional scenes earlier this month after having cancer.

New images revealed by the BBC soap show the people of Albert Square out in force for the much-loved GP’s funeral.

Sharon is among those paying their last respects (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

Dr Legg (Leonard Fenton) returned last year and broke the devastating news to his friend Dot Branning (June Brown) that he had terminal cancer.

EastEnders characters Lofty and Mary – played by Tom Watt and Linda Davidson – will return to Albert Square for the funeral.

This episode airs on Tuesday.