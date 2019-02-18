Time’s Up president steps down to ‘address family concerns’

Time’s Up president Lisa Borders has stepped down from her role to “address family concerns”.

Borders, who announced she was joining the anti-sexual harassment group in October, said in a statement that personal issues “require my singular focus”.

Rebecca Goldman, Time’s Up’s chief operating officer, will take over as president and chief executive until a replacement is found, the group said.

Statement from Lisa Borders and TIME’S UP pic.twitter.com/Uo7MlDb8Op — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) February 18, 2019

Borders said: “As Time’s Up continues to grow, I am proud of the work I have done to shepherd its continued development.

“Unfortunately, it is with deep regret that I must resign from Time’s Up to address family concerns that require my singular focus.

“I appreciate the opportunity to support this mission and I hope my efforts will continue to resonate.”

Time’s Up thanked Borders for her work and said: “We remain steadfast in our mission to create safe, fair and dignified work for women of all kinds.”

Borders is a former executive at Coca-Cola and the Women’s National Basketball League.

She was unveiled as Time’s Up’s first president in October. Time’s Up was started in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and aims to improve workplace conditions for women and stop sexual harassment.

Prominent members include Emma Watson.