Supermodels and music stars hit the catwalk for Oxfam’s London Fashion Week show

Una Healy and Emeli Sande rubbed shoulders with supermodels as they took to the catwalk for Oxfam’s show during London Fashion Week.

The music stars joined top models such as Stella Tennant and Laura Bailey at the Fashion Fighting Poverty event at Ambika P3 in London.

All the models showcased Oxfam clothes – which were picked by stylist Bay Garnett from the organisation’s online and high street shops – in a bid to highlight sustainable fashion.

Garnett said: “I’m styling this show for a very simple reason. I love clothes, and the opportunity to work with them in a way that can actually help people is so exciting.

“I get a lot of pleasure from knowing that.

“I love second-hand clothes, and I love Oxfam’s commitment to fighting poverty. This collaboration is a no-brainer for me.”

Fee Gilfeather, Oxfam’s sustainable fashion expert, said: “Here at Oxfam we never lose sight of the reason we sell fashion, which is to raise money to help the world’s poorest people.

“The clothes in Oxfam shops really do transform lives. A £10 dress can provide clean water for 10 people in an emergency.

“The outfits created by Bay illustrate beyond a shadow of doubt that our affordable, stylish clothes look incredible.

“Even better are the beautiful things they do, which is save lives and slow down fast fashion by giving clothes a second chance to be sold and prevent them blighting the environment in landfill. So, it’s clearly perfect shopping sense to buy our fashion!”

Tennant said the organisation was “a fabulous wardrobe of opportunity”. “I don’t like waste!” she added.

Oxfam works across many areas of fashion, collaborating with big brands to recycle and reuse stock, joining forces with fashion houses to improve conditions in their supply chains and fighting to improve garment workers’ rights.

All profits from the organisation’s fashion sales fund Oxfam’s work fighting poverty and suffering around the world.