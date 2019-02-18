Nadiya Hussain to unveil her recipes for quick meals

Nadiya Hussain has announced a new TV cookery show on how to serve up quick meals.

The Great British Bake Off winner and mother-of-three, 34, will front Time To Eat, on BBC Two.

As well as demonstrating “time-saving hacks”, she will be doing “early morning milking, late-night mushroom picking and will be on the production lines helping to create everything from yogurt, chocolate bars, and golden syrup” in the new show.

Find it hard to fit cooking around your busy schedules? I’ll be back on your screens with my new series featuring time-saving hacks and delicious, simple new recipes. It's #TimetoEat on @BBCTwo! https://t.co/PwXG8pf3dI pic.twitter.com/So9Y0kA7Lh — Nadiya Jamir Hussain (@BegumNadiya) February 18, 2019

The TV favourite will demonstrate how to make meals that “can be slotted into our busy lives”.

She said: “We’re a nation that loves to cook and eat delicious food but we don’t always have the time with our busy working hours and family routines.

“Busy lives deserve delicious meals.”

Hussain is not the first TV chef to urge viewers with limited time to dispense with ready meals and pre-prepared options and get cooking.

Advertising

Jamie Oliver previously fronted Jamie’s 30 Minute Meals on Channel 4.

Hussain will “meet everyone from firefighters to truckers to busy working mums and dads, and she will teach each of them a tasty, time-saving recipe that can fit seamlessly into their hectic lives”, the BBC said.

The star, who has spoken openly about having a panic disorder, previously announced a BBC documentary looking at the source of her anxiety.