Moon And Me creator: How I signed up Michael Buble to sing a ‘silly song’

Moon And Me’s creator has said he was “bowled over” when Michael Buble agreed to sing a “silly song” on the pre-school show.

The famous crooner was recently revealed to be the voice behind the Horsey In The House track on the CBeebies show.

The programme was created by Andrew Davenport, whose credits also include pre-school hits Teletubbies and In The Night Garden.

Describing how he managed to sign up Buble for the bedtime series, Davenport told BBC Breakfast: “I was pretty surprised to see the Iggle Piggle song (from In The Night Garden) being sung by none other than Michael Buble.

“So, as a result of that, it struck me that wouldn’t it be amazing if he would like to sing this song?”

The track plays from a toy radio and is also known as The Silly Song.

“I dismissed it as a ridiculous idea at first. But later on thought if we were going to contact him it’s probably the last chance. And amazingly he said he’d love to do it.”

Advertising

And he added that Buble “was very particular about how he wanted to sing it”.

“He wanted it at a low key so that he could sing it in the lower part of his vocal range. In that way it would become a warm sound and be appropriate for a young audience.

Moon And Me (BBC)

“I thought it was incredible, considering it is a silly song, he was taking it so incredibly seriously.”

Advertising

And he added: “I was bowled over when Michael said yes… and had to pick myself up off the floor when I heard Michael’s performance for the first time…

“Michael has taken songs for pre-schoolers to a whole new level.”

The show centres around Pepi Nana, who lives in a Toy House with a “family” of comical toy friends and their visitor Moon Baby.