Kym Marsh: Grandson’s heartbeat comforted me on anniversary of son’s death

Kym Marsh has told how listening to her unborn grandson’s heartbeat at a scan gave her comfort on the 10th anniversary of the death of her son.

The Coronation Street star’s baby boy, Archie, died when he was born 18 weeks early in February 2009.

She told OK! magazine she was “inconsolable” on the anniversary this year, but that accompanying her pregnant daughter to have a scan helped.

The actress said: “When I opened my eyes on the morning of his anniversary, I was inconsolable for a while.

“I was more emotional this year, maybe it’s because it’s been a decade. Some years I cope better but this year wasn’t one of them.”

OK! magazine cover (OK!)

“Emilie happened to have an antenatal appointment in the afternoon and she asked me to go along with her and hearing my grandson’s heartbeat gave me a lot of comfort,” Marsh continued.

“In the evening we had family around and set off balloons in the garden at Archie’s birth minute.”

Advertising

Marsh posted a moving message to Archie on Instagram on the anniversary, along with a picture of the baby’s hand and footprints next to a candle, a box with an angel on it and a framed picture of the letter “A”.

“I wish I could show you a photo of a smiling boy surrounded by gifts,” said the 42-year-old, who had Archie with her ex Jamie Lomas.

“I wish I could show you videos of his party, playing with his mates and eating sweets til his tummy hurt.

Advertising

“I wish I could show you photos of us all celebrating his birthday with him front and centre blowing out his candles.

“I wish I could kiss him and say happy birthday son.

“I wish I could hold his hand again just for one minute. I wish for so many moments I can’t have.

“I may not be able to hold you Arch, or give you kisses or tell you that mummy loves you more than you will ever know.

“But you are in my heart always.

“I will never forget you or stop loving you or stop missing you or stop wishing you were here.”

The full story is in this week’s OK! magazine, which is out today.