Inbetweeners star and Love Island narrator join Taskmaster panel for new series

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling and The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas will join the panel of Taskmaster for the show’s eighth series.

The pair are among comedians joining Dave’s Bafta-nominated panel show, placing themselves at the mercy of host and Taskmaster Greg Davies.

Originally conceived by scorekeeper Alex Horne at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2010, Taskmaster transferred to Dave in 2015 starring Davies in the title role.

Contestants are challenged to serve Davies’ every whim, taking on bizarre tasks for a chance to come out top.

Stirling is best known for his wry commentary and cutting put-downs as the narrator of ITV2 reality show Love Island.

Thomas appeared in the acclaimed E4 series The Inbetweeners as well as university comedy drama Fresh Meat.

Also joining the panel are comedians Sian Gibson, Lou Sanders and Paul Sinha.

The previous series featured comedians including James Acaster and Rhod Gilbert.

The eighth series of Taskmaster will air on Dave in May.