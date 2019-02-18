EastEnders viewers upset as schedule changes due to football

EastEnders fans were miffed as the soap was cancelled due to football.

Monday night’s instalment did not air as BBC One was showing live coverage of the Chelsea vs Manchester United FA Cup game.

An extra episode of the soap did air last week to make up for the gap this week, but viewers were still disappointed not to get their Monday visit to Walford.

“The cheek of BBC cancelling #EastEnders for the football. AGAIN,” posted one fed up fan on twitter.

“Why do you always show rubbish football it’s not fair with those #EastEnders fans like me,” said another.

One person posted: “Who at the BBC had the audacity to put rubbish football on instead of Eastenders?! Shame on you.”

Another disgruntled viewer said: “I know we had a double episode on Thursday. But it’s high friggin’ time that the IDIOTS at the @BBC got a BRAIN between them to come up with a sports/football channel. Why should we soap lovers lose out???”

