Advertising
Cold Feet viewers praise ‘genius’ Jeremy Kyle crossover
The presenter appeared in the series eight finale of Cold Feet.
Cold Feet and The Jeremy Kyle Show came together on Monday night – and viewers said it was “genius”.
The two programmes met during the series finale of ITV’s Cold Feet.
In hilarious scenes, Pete (John Thomson) daydreamed about Adam (James Nesbitt) and co going on to presenter Kyle’s programme after Adam’s relationship with Karen (Hermione Norris) came out.
The group’s Kyle appearance descended into something of a shouting match, and fans loved it.
“The Cold Feet meets Jeremy Kyle lapover may have been short but it was the best thing,” gushed one fan on Twitter.
“Cold Feet on Jeremy Kyle! So funny! Genius,” said another.
Advertising
One person said the crossover was “very cleverly done”, while another viewer said “Cold Feet on Jeremy Kyle makes the best drama”.
Advertising
“Jeremy Kyle bit is hilarious I’m in bits,” posted another fan.
“Sheer genius that Jeremy Kyle show segment & so funny,” praised another viewer.
Cold Feet originally aired from 1998 to 2003 and then was revived in 2016.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.