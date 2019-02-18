Cold Feet viewers praise ‘genius’ Jeremy Kyle crossover

Cold Feet and The Jeremy Kyle Show came together on Monday night – and viewers said it was “genius”.

The two programmes met during the series finale of ITV’s Cold Feet.

In hilarious scenes, Pete (John Thomson) daydreamed about Adam (James Nesbitt) and co going on to presenter Kyle’s programme after Adam’s relationship with Karen (Hermione Norris) came out.

The group’s Kyle appearance descended into something of a shouting match, and fans loved it.

“The Cold Feet meets Jeremy Kyle lapover may have been short but it was the best thing,” gushed one fan on Twitter.

The Cold Feet meets Jeremy Kyle lapover may have been short but it was the best thing — Chloe (@Cloebeth91) February 18, 2019

“Cold Feet on Jeremy Kyle! So funny! Genius,” said another.

Advertising

One person said the crossover was “very cleverly done”, while another viewer said “Cold Feet on Jeremy Kyle makes the best drama”.

The Jeremy Kyle scene very cleverly done ✔ Loved it ❤ #ColdFeet — ??????? Paige O'Neill ??????? (@misspaigeoneill) February 18, 2019

Oh my god Cold Feet on Jeremy Kyle makes the best drama. So sad it’s the last ep in the series ? — Bethany (@BethanyTimmsx) February 18, 2019

Advertising

“Jeremy Kyle bit is hilarious I’m in bits,” posted another fan.

Jeremy Kyle bit is hilarious ?? I’m in bits #JeremyKyle #coldfeet — JustMe (@SankeyNiamh) February 18, 2019

“Sheer genius that Jeremy Kyle show segment & so funny,” praised another viewer.

Sheer genius that Jeremy Kyle show segment & so funny #ColdFeet — Arlene Woollard (@Arlene_HWycombe) February 18, 2019

Cold Feet originally aired from 1998 to 2003 and then was revived in 2016.