Advertising
BBC apology after swearing picked up in live broadcast
It is unclear who was responsible for the comments.
The BBC has apologised after a microphone picked up a man swearing as seven Labour MPs announced their resignations.
Presenter Samira Ahmed issued the apology while covering on the Victoria Derbyshire programme, after a male voice could be heard saying: “Not gonna lie, like with this and Brexit, we’re actually f*****.”
“It’s going to be so divided, it’s still going to be divided, the Conservatives are going to win,” he added.
It is unclear who was responsible for the comments but the broadcaster said it accidentally broadcast the remark from another microphone.
A BBC spokeswoman said: “Due to an error, we inadvertently broadcast some background comments from another microphone during our coverage of the press conference this morning.
“We apologised on-air once we realised our mistake.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.