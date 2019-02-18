BBC apology after swearing picked up in live broadcast

The BBC has apologised after a microphone picked up a man swearing as seven Labour MPs announced their resignations.

Presenter Samira Ahmed issued the apology while covering on the Victoria Derbyshire programme, after a male voice could be heard saying: “Not gonna lie, like with this and Brexit, we’re actually f*****.”

“It’s going to be so divided, it’s still going to be divided, the Conservatives are going to win,” he added.

Am presenting @VictoriaLIVE 10am on the BBC Newschannel tomorrow. Don’t all go complaining to @newswatchbbc about the presenter or it’ll be a serious matter anti matter implosion in the news universe.. pic.twitter.com/u3pDPMVFXs — Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) February 17, 2019

It is unclear who was responsible for the comments but the broadcaster said it accidentally broadcast the remark from another microphone.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “Due to an error, we inadvertently broadcast some background comments from another microphone during our coverage of the press conference this morning.

“We apologised on-air once we realised our mistake.”