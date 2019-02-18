Ariana Grande poised to continue UK chart success

Ariana Grande continues to dominate with releases from her new album and looks set to top the singles chart for a second week in a row.

According to the Official Charts Company, the singer’s new track Break Up With Your Boyfriend, I’m Bored, appears poised to seal the number one spot this week.

Grande’s success with Thank U, Next, looks set to continue with release 7 Rings currently at number two, and new single Bloodline soon set to enter the charts.

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man’s single Giant will be vying for number three, with Lewis Capadli’s Someone You Love and Mabel’s Don’t Call Me Up fighting it out in the top five.

Grande’s success continues in the album charts, with Thank U, Next appearing unmoved at the top of the table. The Greatest Showman cast recording remains in the top five.

Another cast recording, for A Star Is Born, is currently poised at number three. The Specials enjoyed their first number one album last week with Encore, but seem to have dropped down the charts.

New entry Head Above Water, by Avril Lavigne, is sitting at number five in the charts.