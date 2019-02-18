Amber Davies: Liam Payne and I are just friends

Love Island’s Amber Davies has said she and Liam Payne are “just friends” despite rumours of a romance.

It has been reported that the reality star and the One Direction heartthrob dated last year, after Payne’s split from singer and TV star Cheryl.

However, Davies told OK! magazine: “Liam is a genuinely lovely guy and very down to earth considering how successful he is.

“If I messaged him and asked him for advice he would give it to me, but I’m not dating him.

“Liam is lovely but we’re just friends!”

Davies is currently appearing in the 9 To 5 musical in the West End, and is relishing the chance to show people what she can do.

“Love Island shouldn’t define me as a person,” she said.

“I know people say reality TV stars are talentless, but we’re not.

“That’s why I love that I’ve been given this opportunity. I love to prove people wrong!”

