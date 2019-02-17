Wes Nelson skates to new series high on Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice contestant Wes Nelson was lost for words as he skated his way to a series high score of 38.

The Love Islander and his skating partner Vanessa Bauer impressed judges Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean with their fancy footwork on Sunday night’s show, and each awarded the pair a score of 9.5 out of 10.

Gardiner said the performance was “sublime to watch”.

“I can’t even speak… thank you so much,” Nelson said, as the audience cheered and clapped.

Seven couples remain on the ITV show, which is hosted by Holly Willoughy and Phillip Schofield.

They are facing a double elimination on Sunday, with two celebrities set to be shown the door instead of the usual one.

Saara Aalto kicked off the episode by performing a daring spin called the “bladebanger”.

The move, which saw Aalto’s skating partner Hamish Gaman swinging her around by her feet, helped the pair earn 30 out of 40.

Ryan Sidebottom and his skating partner Brandee Malto earned a score of 24, after a performance the judges agreed showed improvement.

Gardiner said the cricketer was “a bit of a turkey” at the start of the competition, but that his latest routine was “elegant”.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.