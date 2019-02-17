Trolls hurt Coleen Nolan ‘massively’ after Kim Woodburn row

Coleen Nolan has said she was “floored” by the abuse she received following her on-air bust up with Kim Woodburn on Loose Women.

The pair fell out during Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and clashed again when they were reunited on Loose Women last year.

Nolan, who took a three-month break from the daytime show following the row, later received death threats.

Kim Woodburn is evicted in third place during the Celebrity Big Brother 2017 final (Ian West/PA)

She said some people even told her they wanted her to “die like her sister”.

Bernie Nolan died of cancer in 2013 at the age of 52.

She told OK! magazine: “They affected me massively. The main thing was the shock.

“I didn’t understand where so much hate was coming from.”

Nolan added: “The fact people were threatening to kill me and saying ‘I hope you die of cancer’ just floored me.”

Woodburn – who found fame on How Clean Is Your House? – was invited on to Loose Women in August to try to repair the relationship between her and Nolan.

But an argument broke out, leaving both women in tears and Woodburn storming off the set.

