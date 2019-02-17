Menu

Rose McGowan walks in Vivienne Westwood’s London Fashion Week show

Showbiz | Published:

The actress has been modelling since she was a child.

Rose McGowan on the catwalk

Rose McGowan wore clothes emblazoned with the words “democracy” and “angel” as she walked the runway at London Fashion Week.

The US actress and activist – who has been credited as a force in the #MeToo movement since making allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein – took part in designer Vivienne Westwood’s Autumn/Winter 2019 show on Sunday.

Rose McGowan backstage at London fashion Week
Rose McGowan backstage (PA)

The star, who first modelled as a child, walked the catwalk in black shorts and a bright neon yellow hat saying “angel”.

Rose McGowan on the catwalk – London Fashion Week February 2019
Rose McGowan (PA)

Another look saw McGowan, 45, in long boots and a white dress covered in writing.

London Fashion week runs until February 19.

