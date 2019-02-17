Rose McGowan walks in Vivienne Westwood’s London Fashion Week show

Rose McGowan wore clothes emblazoned with the words “democracy” and “angel” as she walked the runway at London Fashion Week.

The US actress and activist – who has been credited as a force in the #MeToo movement since making allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein – took part in designer Vivienne Westwood’s Autumn/Winter 2019 show on Sunday.

Rose McGowan backstage (PA)

The star, who first modelled as a child, walked the catwalk in black shorts and a bright neon yellow hat saying “angel”.

Rose McGowan (PA)

Another look saw McGowan, 45, in long boots and a white dress covered in writing.

London Fashion week runs until February 19.