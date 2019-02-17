Matt LeBlanc returns for final series of Top Gear before presenter shake-up

Matt LeBlanc returns to Top Gear tonight for his final run as lead presenter before being replaced by Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff.

The 26th series of the BBC Two motoring show will be its last featuring the current line-up of presenters.

LeBlanc will be joined by Chris Harris, Rory Reid and The Stig in his last season fronting the long-running show.

Tuk Tuks, practical supercars and £6k luxo-barges: this is your full Top Gear TV series 26 preview >> https://t.co/ST0QSH6g5s pic.twitter.com/6MZHZ7e2zZ — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) February 11, 2019

Later this year, however, Harris will be joined by comedian McGuinness and former England cricketer Flintoff as the BBC reboots the programme.

Reid will no longer have a main role, instead presenting spin-off show Extra Gear.

Sunday’s episode will see LeBlanc and Harris visit Norway to test drive Porsche and Ferrari estate cars, while Westworld star James Marsden will visit the team in the studio.

The first episode of LeBlanc’s final series of Top Gear airs tonight at 8pm on BBC Two.